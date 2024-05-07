Casino Del Sol has appointed Timothy Morrissey as director of gaming operations. With a career spanning over a decade in the gaming and hospitality industry, Morrissey brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role.

Morrissey joins Casino Del Sol from Magnolia Bluffs Casino & Hotel in Natchez, Miss., where he served as VP and General Manager. During his tenure, Morrissey spearheaded the seamless integration of new casino and hotel assets into Saratoga Casino Gaming’s Corporate Ecosystem. His leadership resulted in surpassing revenue growth and expense reduction expectations for the property’s first year of operation.

Prior to his role at Magnolia Bluffs, Morrissey was GM at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. and senior operations director at Royal River Casino & Hotel in Flandreau, S.D. In each role, he demonstrated a keen ability to drive revenue growth, capture expense savings and enhance guest satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Timothy Morrissey to the Casino Del Sol team,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol. “His extensive experience and proven leadership in the gaming industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our gaming operations to new heights.”

As director of gaming operations, Morrissey will oversee all aspects of the gaming operations at Casino Del Sol, including strategic planning, revenue optimization and guest experience enhancement. His strategic vision and operational expertise are expected to further elevate the guest experience and drive continued success for the property.

“I am honored to join the team at Casino Del Sol and excited to contribute to the continued success of this renowned property,” said Morrissey. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to deliver exceptional gaming experiences for our guests.”

Morrissey holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nevada, Reno. His diverse background and strategic mindset position him as a valuable asset to the leadership team at Casino Del Sol.