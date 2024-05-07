The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has announced the appointment of Rowena (Ro) Tucker as the property’s senior sales executive leisure sales. Tucker joins Arizona’s only Forbes-Five Star resort and spa from her most recent position as area senior leisure sales manager for Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Los Cabos and The St. Regis Punta Mita. With a rich background in the hospitality industry, Tucker brings her expertise and enthusiasm to enhance guest experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome Rowena Tucker to The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain team,” said Michael Aylmer, director of sales and marketing. “With her proven track record of excellence in the realm of luxury hospitality, I am confident that she will play a pivotal role in elevating our resort’s reputation and success in the leisure market to new levels.”

Before her success at Zadún and The St. Regis Punta Mita, Tucker was the area director of leisure sales at Solage and Calistoga Ranch, both Auberge Resorts in Napa Valley from 2017 to 2020. In this dual role, Tucker successfully led the development of new and existing accounts in both the U.S. and International markets and achieved targeted goals in the Leisure/Transient segment, which placed Solage and Calistoga Ranch at the forefront of the luxury travel industry. Her experience at these Napa Valley resorts honed her abilities in developing strategic and impressive sales initiatives for existing and secondary markets as well as maintaining long-standing relationships with clients.

Tucker’s roots with The Ritz-Carlton brand started at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in her role as national travel industry sales manager and set the tone for her incredible career in the luxury travel professional community.