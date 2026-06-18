Pima County Delegation Returns from Taiwan in Effort to Advance Collaboration

BizTUCSONJune 18, 2026
1 minute read

Pima County representatives participated in an outbound delegation visit to Taiwan along with individuals from the University of Arizona, Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Tucson. 

The visit focused on building relationships and identifying opportunities amongst intercontinental government, business and academia partners related to technology development in the semiconductor industry primarily focused on supply chain, support services, testing, packaging and assembly and other industry areas identified in the Pima County Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The visit also included the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding by the noted Arizona partners and Kaohsiung City and the Ministry of Education, respectively. 

These MOUs serve as an important follow up to the six-party MOU signed in Pima County among Pima County, City of Tucson, UA, Kaohsiung City Government, National Sun Yat-Sen University and the ACA on March 13, 2026.

Overall, the visit was successful in expanding and strengthening the relationships amongst all participants and has further positioned the region to capitalize on opportunities to bring Taiwan-based business and investment to Pima County.

Photo courtesy Pima County
BizTUCSONJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
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