In 15 Key Sectors

By Tara Kirkpatrick

What makes a global city?

From the start, BizTucson has been inspired by that very question. For 15 years, our writers have investigated and pursued the many reasons Why the World is Watching Tucson and delivered them to our readers, both in our quarterly magazine and now, in our bi-weekly newsletters.

From our region’s prowess in space and defense to our growing prominence in bioscience, optics and mining. From our world-renowned Steele Children’s Research Center run by a true medical pioneer to our rapidly growing “Silicon Desert” that is advancing technology for a digital future. From being named UNESCO’s first City of Gastronomy to an unequalled gem show that brings the planet’s best jewels and fossils here each year.

Tucson is, all at once, a City of Wellness, a City of the Arts, a Cycling City and so much more.

To celebrate our 15th anniversary, we proudly feature the 15 key business sectors that continue to put our city on the world map of making an impact.