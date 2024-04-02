Spring Issue 2024

The World Is Watching Tucson

This was the bold statement that appeared on the cover of our premiere edition 15 years ago. The World is Watching Tucson has become our mantra. Even though local business, education and non-profit features are in every edition, Tucsonans have a lot to be proud of, as we collaboratively pave our way into becoming a dynamic world-class city. BizTucson had a vision to create a business magazine that put the spotlight on the area’s little-known success stories, representing our entire region in a positive light.

Over the years, our journalists have told the stories that make Tucson such a tremendous and unique city. For this edition, our team reports on 15 Key Sectors that bring the region worldwide acclaim and provide a glimpse of our city’s exciting future.

As BizTucson celebrates its 15th anniversary as the region’s business magazine, thank you to our advertisers, who invest their marketing dollars to reach the C-level executives and decision-makers in the business community, and to our readers. Thank you to our stellar team of journalists, editors and photographers, who are committed to the highest standards in journalism.

The exceptional creative direction and high journalistic standard all begins with one terrific trio that is always raising the bar and is dedicated and committed to excellence with every detail. Thank you to our Creative Director Brent Mathis, for his exceptional graphic design, photography and sense of style, since our inception in 2009. Cheers to veteran Contributing Editors and Journalists Jay Gonzales and Tara Kirkpatrick, for their “eagle eyes,” wonderful ideas and unwavering dedication to journalistic quality and integrity in reporting, writing and editing. Plus, a heartfelt thank you to my supportive and amazing family, our twins Sara and Matthew, plus his wife Amanda…and especially, to the love of my life, my wonderful wife Rebecca!

One other milestone anniversary that I’m particularly proud of is the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Father’s Day Council Tucson, a dedicated group of volunteers that presents the Father of the Year Awards Gala. This small but mighty team has raised nearly $5 million for Type 1 Diabetes research at UArizona Steele Children’s Research Center. The fundraising gala honoring role model Dads, will take place on June 8th at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort.

All of us at BizTucson salute the 2024 Father of the Year honorees Marcel Dabdoub, Tim Medcoff, Jeff Ronstadt, Jason Wong and U.S. Air Force CMSgt. Terry Hemmitt.

This edition’s Special Report will focus on “The Power of Real Estate,” which plays an integral role in helping our region thrive. Journalist Jay Gonzales writes, “Building an economy in a community is a concept that literally starts from the ground up. To build homes, you need real estate. To build businesses, you need real estate. To build schools, you need real estate:”

“The power of real estate is the power to serve as one of the foundations of all that goes on in a community − its growth, its identity, its way of life,” says Judy Lowe, CEO of the Tucson Association of REALTORS®. David Godlewski, president and CEO of the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, calls it a “practical reality” that developers must head to the northwest, southwest and the southeast to create new master planned communities.

This 36-page section is a deep dive on the industries of home building and real estate, reported by Jay Gonzales and Loni Nannini. The report is a collaboration of the Tucson Association of REALTORS® and the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association. Mark your calendar for April 19th as “The Power of Real Estate Summit” will take place at the Tucson Convention Center.

