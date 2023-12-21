The Tucson Values Teachers board of directors has selected long-time educator, Teresa Hill, as the non-profit organization’s new CEO.

Hill is currently the deputy director for the Arizona Educational Foundation and teaches education law and personnel courses part-time at Northern Arizona University, where she earned her doctorate in 2019. Hill will start her new position as CEO of TVT on Jan. 1, 2024, succeeding Andy Heinemann who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Dr. Teresa Hill has a unique understanding of the needs of educators in the Southern Arizona community and has a proven record of supporting teachers in all stages of their careers. She comes to Tucson Values Teachers with a strong foundation in local education issues as a former principal, while also having the experience of partnering with businesses and other community groups from her time with the Arizona Educational Foundation,” said Brian Stewart, president of TVT’s board of directors. “Dr. Hill embodies TVT’s mission of inspiring support of teachers and the board of directors is confident that she will increase our organization’s impact and further elevate the profession in our community.”

During her tenure at the Arizona Educational Foundation, Hill served as the chief coordinator for the “A+ School of Excellence®,” “Arizona Spelling Bee,” “Principals Leadership of Arizona,” “teachSTEM,” and “Our World” programs. She also supervised the execution of the “Take Your Legislator to School” program and assisted with “Arizona Teacher of the Year.”

In 2011, Hill served as the principal of Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Ariz., spending more than 11 years building and creating a climate and culture of ownership and pride; the school was awarded the A+ School of Excellence® award and received national recognition for its dance team and yearbook, as well as several state championships in its athletics program. Earlier, Hill was assistant principal at Flowing Wells High School after working as a math teacher and creating a full-time dance program that produced a national championship.

“I have been personally inspired by the work that Tucson Values Teachers has done for our community over the past 15 years, and I am beyond excited to now lead this organization into its next chapter,” said Hill. “I hope to continue the impactful programming that TVT has been providing, while also contributing fresh ideas to make a meaningful impact on attracting and retaining highly qualified educators. My education career started right here in Tucson, and I am eager to refocus my energy back on a local level, supporting and celebrating teachers in Southern Arizona.”