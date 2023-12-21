Long Realty Company welcomes back Lisa Sullivan as the branch manager of the Tanque Verde Office. With 29 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, land sales, and development, Sullivan brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.

A former designated broker with a bachelor’s degree in business management, Sullivan is known for her commitment to education and has acquired advanced real estate designations such as CRB, GRI, ABR, and rCRMS. Her leadership style emphasizes growth and empowerment, with a belief that knowledge is power in the real estate business. Beyond her professional pursuits, she enjoys traveling, glass blowing, and painting.

When asked what was most exciting about her return, Sullivan responded, “Being part of the Long family again!” Her enthusiasm aligns with the company’s values, fostering a sense of community and support.

With a proven track record in residential and commercial real estate, property management, and leadership roles, her ability to drive collaboration, deliver results, and lead by example makes her an ideal fit for the Tanque Verde Office.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa Sullivan back to Long Realty Company. Her wealth of experience, leadership skills, and passion for real estate make her the perfect fit for the role of branch manager at our Tanque Verde Office. We look forward to her contributions to our continued success and growth,” said KC Woods, president of Long Realty Company.