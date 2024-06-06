Tempo by Hilton Coming to Uptown

A new collaboration with Valencia Hotel Group will bring the Tempo by Hilton brand to Uptown.

Opening its doors in late 2026, this 144-room hotel is designed to harmonize with the fast-paced rhythm of modern life, offering an uplifting and energetic experience for guests seeking to maintain their routines while traveling.

Tempo’s thoughtfully designed guest rooms feature a Get Ready Zone, exclusive Sealy Accelerate mattresses, cooling linens, and a bathroom with an oversized shower, a Bluetooth speaker mirror, and APOTHEKE products.

Tech-enabled “Power Up” and “Power Down” amenities will help create personalized morning and nighttime routines, while fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the convenience of Peloton bikes in one of five Wellness Rooms.

The hotel will feature open-concept public spaces designed to encourage socializing, collaboration, and focus. Tempo will have a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton equipment, a signature sparkling and still water hydration station, 3,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event spaces, and culinary offerings presented by Moonsong Bar + Café. There will also be an inviting outdoor pool for relaxation.

Tempo’s ground-floor retailers and outdoor views of Uptown’s promenade will deepen guests’ experience and foster a connection to the surrounding community.

The new hotel will incorporate local art and design elements throughout the property, paying tribute to Southern Arizona’s rich cultural heritage. The hotel will also welcome guests traveling with pets.