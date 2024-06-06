Pima Federal Credit Union Raises $78,000 for Community

Pima Federal Credit Union has announced that its 11th annual Pima Federal Golf Classic raised $78,000. The event, held on May 2 at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain, hosted 140 golfers and included a live raffle and silent auction.

Youth On Their Own and IMPACT of Southern Arizona were selected as the beneficiaries of the signature fundraising event in 2024. Pima Federal will provide each of these organizations with a $39,000 donation to help further their mission of providing vital resources and support in our community.

“The Golf Classic is a rewarding event that allows us to make a positive impact in our community,” said Pima Federal President and CEO Eric Renaud. “The funds raised will equally support the two beneficiaries to fulfill their mission of serving others. We are so grateful to all the sponsors and participants for their generosity. Our board and employees of our credit union take great pride in the Golf Classic and I’m proud of their efforts to host a special event each year!”

Pima Federal supports the community through volunteerism, educational support, and community giving/fundraising. Since the Golf Classic was established in 2013, a total of $706,000 has been raised to directly benefit the community. This important fundraising event aligns directly with Pima Federal’s common purpose of helping others.

Pima Federal thanks its partners, sponsors, guests, media partners and the community for their continued support of the Golf Classic.