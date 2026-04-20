Taking the Reins

Laura Apitz Chosen as New President of Roche Tissue Diagnostics

By Tara Kirkpatrick

As a student, Laura Apitz found real promise in the laboratory.

Initially interested in pursuing osteopathic medicine, she instead glimpsed the life-changing power that research could have and pivoted to laboratory science.

“When you think about the impact you want to have globally, transitioning from an academic laboratory, to the business side of research, and eventually to the industry side was so important,” Apitz said. “I knew my lab foundation was a good stepping stone.”

Now, as the new president of Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Apitz is using that foundation to drive incredible impact for a company that has revolutionized diagnostics worldwide with its automated, tissue-based technology. With more than 250 cancer tests and medical instruments and serving 44 million patients last year alone, Roche is the top global supplier of cancer diagnostics systems to the pathology market.

Apitz was tapped to lead the Oro Valley-based bioscience company in December, after almost a decade in which she held several roles at Roche, including senior international business leader and lifecycle leader in both pathology assays and pathology systems. She succeeds Jill German, who retired at the end of 2025.

“Laura has been an integral part of our Roche Diagnostics team for the past nine years,” wrote German in a farewell LinkedIn post. “Throughout her >30 year career, she has been deeply committed to the future of healthcare and the customers and patients that we serve. In addition, I love her passion for innovation and inclusive, people-focused leadership.”

Apitz is ardent about continuing German’s legacy of community engagement, as well as the tremendous growth of Roche’s footprint here. What began more than 40 years ago as Ventana Medical Systems, founded by Dr. Thomas Grogan, it was acquired by Roche in 2008 and now encompasses 118 acres and 1,800 colleagues from more than 30 countries. Recognized as an Arizona Top Workplace for multiple years, the company is a pivotal corporate anchor in the region.

Aside from the main campus on Innovation Park Drive, Roche has expanded to include a 60,000-square-foot building in Marana, which employs 200 people and houses instrument production, and a 112,500-square-foot building focused on personalized healthcare.

Apitz takes the helm at an exciting time in diagnostics.

“We’re growing tremendously in terms of the types of solutions we can bring to patients,” she said. “It’s really incredible. We’re expanding our personalized healthcare portfolio of tests, launching our first companion diagnostic (CDx) with a digital algorithm for lung cancer next year. These types of advanced solutions ensure patients get the most targeted treatments available.”

Improving patient access to tests is also top of mind, especially for cervical cancer. “Our biggest goal is to provide access to patients,” Apitz added. “Through HPV self-collection, we’re working to reach people who aren’t getting screened for the human papillomavirus, which causes nearly all cases of cervical cancer. With self-collection, a woman can privately collect her own sample in a healthcare setting like a clinic or a mobile van.

“And then the other part is…once the testing happens, can we make that testing more precise?” She points to Roche’s HPV test as an example, which aims to determine the type of HPV a patient has and the likelihood it will develop into cervical cancer. “How at risk are they and how often should they come back for testing? That’s all part of our investment.”

Apitz also lauded the talent pipeline from the University of Arizona, which connects students to Roche initiatives. “We’ve had several projects where students have come up to really help us, whether it be manufacturing efficiencies on the floor, they’ve helped with some of our R&D, working in the labs, and so that connection is hugely important,” she said.

As she steps into this next chapter, the mother of two is mindful of Roche’s future potential here.

“Being engaged…like Jill was, is super important to me,” Apitz said. “I always try to make sure I’m challenging myself and my teams to always think about what’s the end goal here, because there’s always improvements to be made.”

Pictured above – Laura Apitz, President, Roche Tissue Diagnostics. Photo by Brent G. Mathis