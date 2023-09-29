Steve Bernstein has been named senior VP and business banking market manager for PNC Bank.

In his role, Bernstein will lead PNC’s business banking efforts, serving clients in Tucson and Southern Arizona, as well as throughout the state and California.

Bernstein, a 26-year industry veteran, joined PNC Bank in 2022 after a lengthy career at other financial institutions. In his new role with PNC, Bernstein will lead a team of four business banking sales managers and more than 30 business banking relationship managers.

Working closely with executive leadership, Bernstein will execute PNC’s strategy for delivering business banking payments, lending, and deposit products and services.