Less than a minute

Less than a minute

eegee’s Chooses Broadway Building for New Headquarters

Larsen Baker has announced that Eegee’s has leased 5,415 square feet on the third floor of the office building at 4801 East Broadway Blvd. Suite 335.

Eegee’s, a Tucson staple, chose the Class A office building as its new headquarters location, joining Polder Group-Cross Country Mortgage, TQL, MEB Management, Udall Law Firm and more.

Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Ben Craney with NAI Horizon represented the tenant.