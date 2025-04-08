Tucson Realtor Jenna Loving Launches New Safety App

Real estate agents know the thrill of closing a deal—but they also know the risks that come with the job. Meeting new clients, showing vacant properties and responding to leads can leave agents vulnerable to scams and unsafe encounters.

Now, with the launch of Agent Alert Pro, agents have a proactive way to protect themselves and each other. Created by Tucson real estate agent Jenna Loving, Agent Alert Pro is the first real-time, community-driven safety network designed specifically for real estate professionals.

“Realtor safety isn’t just about awareness—it’s about action,” said Loving. “For too long, agents have had to rely on gut feelings and word-of-mouth warnings. We needed a better way to stay informed, connected, and protected. That’s why I built Agent Alert Pro.”

A Growing Problem, A Long-Overdue Solution

The need for proactive safety tools in the industry has never been greater. According to the National Association of REALTORS® 2024 Member Safety Report, 45% of female agents and 27% of male agents have felt unsafe during a showing. With rising incidents of fraudulent buyers, phishing scams, and even physical threats, the risks continue to escalate.

Agent Alert Pro changes the game by giving agents the ability to:

Feel Confident While You Work

Access a shared database of agent-reported interactions and stay informed before meeting new clients. Stay in the Loop

Get real-time notifications when new reports are added in your area, so you’re always one step ahead. Collaborate with Your Community

Share your own experiences and insights to help fellow agents stay safe and prepared.

Built for Agents, By an Agent

Loving said she knows firsthand the challenges and dangers that real estate agents face. After personally experiencing safety concerns in her own career, she was inspired to create a tool that would protect agents nationwide. She has dedicated herself to advocating for real estate safety and ensuring that no agent faces these risks alone.

Join the Movement

Agent Alert Pro available for download, with group licensing options for brokerages and teams looking to prioritize safety at scale. “The more agents who use it, the safer we all become,” Loving added. “This isn’t just an app—it’s a movement to make real estate a safer industry for everyone.”