Southwest Gas Honored by Beacon Group

Southwest Gas recently received the Beacon Group’s Visionary Award during its annual holiday luncheon. The award honors businesses or organizations that demonstrate a firm commitment to hiring people with disabilities, or that have consistently provided jobs for clients by subcontracting work to those with disabilities.

The award is a testament to Southwest Gas’ commitment to the community and to offering a diverse and inclusive workplace that makes it an employer of choice.

The Beacon Group provides jobs and employment-related services to people with disabilities in Arizona, serving over 2,000 people with disabilities each year. For 40 years, Southwest Gas has collaborated with the organization to hire hundreds of workers with disabilities to work in the company’s mail room, facility maintenance department, warehouse, and other operational departments. These workers perform a number of critical functions such as meter shop sorting, regulator assemblies, and mail sorting and distribution. Southwest Gas also supports the Beacon Group’s mission through employee contributions via the company’s giving program, FUEL for LIFE.

“We deeply value our long-standing relationship with the Beacon Group and are honored to receive the Visionary Award,” said Brad Harris, Southwest Gas regional VP. “They are truly making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities while also addressing the critical need for reliable, skilled workers within our local business community. We are incredibly grateful for their dedication and hard work, which helps us further our vision of being an energy service provider of choice that positively impacts everyone.”

Commitment to Community

Southwest Gas’ support of communities extends far beyond providing safe and reliable natural gas service to over 1 million homes and businesses across Arizona. The Company is committed to doing its part to pave the way strong, sustainable neighborhoods that will thrive for generations to come.

Over the past 12 years, in addition to the philanthropic impact of the Southwest Gas Foundation, Southwest Gas employees have supported over 2,200 nonprofits with $22 million of funding through the FUEL for LIFE employee giving program. In 2023 alone, employees volunteered over 3,500 hours through the Company’s BLUE – Building Lives Up Everywhere volunteer program and pledged $2.4 million, supporting 190 nonprofits. This participation reflected a 78% employee participation rate companywide and 90% in Southern Arizona – well above the national average.