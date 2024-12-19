Raytheon, Ursa Major Conduct Successful Flight Test

Raytheon, an RTX business, and Ursa Major announced its advanced long-range solid rocket motor completed a successful missile flight test for the U.S. Army.

The companies’ combined experience and expertise in digital engineering was a critical factor in accelerating the design and development of this transformational capability.

“These long-range solid rocket motors will allow the U.S. Army and allies to strike farther and faster than anything our adversaries have in their arsenals,” said Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon. “This long-range rocket motor technology fills the essential role of providing affordable precision fires, while increasing range, safety, and magazine depth.”

Raytheon and Ursa Major’s technical approach composes innovative, low-cost component technologies to deliver a new generation of smart munitions for the U.S. Army that are significantly more affordable than currently fielded systems.

“The Ursa Major team has utilized additive manufacturing to complete motor development, manufacturing, and testing in unprecedented timelines, resulting in nearly 300 static test fires this year,” said Ursa Major CEO Dan Jablonsky. “The innovative manufacturing techniques we employ are yielding agile solid rocket motor solutions with the design flexibility needed to expand the capabilities of the U.S. military. Ursa Major is poised to scale the production of higher-performing solid rocket motors at the pace and volume the country requires and at a price the country can afford.”

Raytheon has selected Ursa Major’s advanced propulsion technology as a key enabler to provide affordable solutions for the U.S. Army at extended ranges. During the next phase of the program, Raytheon and Ursa Major will incorporate manufacturing improvements, leading toward additional flight tests in 2025 and qualification in 2026.

In 2023, RTX Ventures invested in Ursa Major to explore new rocket motor technologies and help address this national security requirement. Together, Raytheon and Ursa Major are responding to the U.S. Army’s urgent need for affordable precision-guided munitions by rapidly developing a new generation of smart munitions, via investments in rocket motor development and testing to prove design stability and maturity.