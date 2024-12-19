Pima County Launches New Site for Job Seekers

Pima County has launched a new, more user-friendly career website.

The site, dubbed Workday, is part of a major new financial and employment system at the county that will affect everything from how the county pays its bills and administers training to how employees get paid.

For job seekers, all new job opportunities posted on the Workday site beginning Dec. 16. The new site also will give job seekers easier access to job alerts, which allows them to receive notifications for jobs in their preferred categories.

Open positions on Pima County’s current NeoGov job site will remain accessible until filled, allowing applicants to complete in-progress applications. Job seekers can access both career sites at www.pima.gov/jobs during this time.

Those who have already created profiles in NeoGov will need to create a new account in Workday.

Cathy Bohland, director of the County’s Human Resources Department, believes the tools Workday offers will be an excellent fit for Pima County because the site significantly enhances the job-hunting experience for those looking for new opportunities.

“With a modern, user-friendly application process, job seekers can easily search for and apply for opportunities, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience from start to finish,” Bohland said. “This innovative system is designed to simplify the recruitment journey, creating a positive and engaging experience that reflects Pima County’s commitment to attracting top talent.”