Southern Arizona Home Show Set for Oct. 25-27 at Tucson Convention Center

Homeowners and consumers can explore all the newest home trends and connect with more than 250 trusted home professionals and experts when the fall Southern AZ Home Show takes place Oct. 25, 26 and 27 at the Tucson Convention Center.

A vibrant marketplace for home-related products and services, the fall Southern AZ Home Show (formerly the SAHBA Home Show)is where visitors can shop, compare, and save while gaining new ideas and practical advice in home improvement, interior design, and outdoor living. With everything from kitchens and baths to flooring, décor, and more, there’s something for projects in every home area.

Show Manager Dave Maughan said, “Home improvement is a top priority for most homeowners, and the Southern AZ Home Show gives them a single, convenient source for inspiration and consultation with the area’s top professionals about their ideas and home projects.”

Celebrity guest experts Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the popular and personable twin sisters, real estate mavens, home renovators, and stars of the hit HGTV series Unsellable Houses, will share their successful method of home renovation, design, and sales with show visitors on Friday, Oct. 25 at 1 pm and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 pm.

After building their Pacific Northwest-based Lamb & Co. into a successful, full-service real estate and home design company, and skillfully transforming dozens of tough-to-sell homes, the two have become known nationwide as go-to experts for homeowners, designers, renovators and DIY-ers.