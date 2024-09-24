University of Arizona Makes Gains in National Rankings

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona saw its rankings significantly improve across several categories in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released Tuesday.

In the Best National Universities ranking, the U of A tied for No. 109 overall and tied for No. 52 among public universities – a six-spot increase for both. The university ranks No. 12 among all colleges and universities that are designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions and No. 23 among state flagship universities – up two spots in both.

The U of A also ranks No. 4 among universities in the Big 12 Conference and No. 2 among the conference’s public universities.

The university’s undergraduate program for management information systems, housed in the Eller College of Management, rose one spot to No. 2 overall and No. 1 among public universities. On the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, released April 9, U.S. News ranked the MIS master’s program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall. Eller’s Dhaliwal-Reidy School of Accountancy rose 17 spots to rank 29th overall and 15th among public universities.

The U of A saw its biggest improvement in the nursing category, with the College of Nursing rising 48 spots to No. 19 overall and No. 13 among public universities. The College of Nursing also made big gains on the Best Graduate Schools’ Best Nursing Schools list, jumping 12 spots to tie for No. 19 overall in doctoral programs (tied for No. 10 among publics) and jumping 11 spots to No. 30 in master’s programs (No. 19 among publics). The College of Nursing also ranks No. 19 overall and No. 13 among public institutions in funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“I am happy to see the University of Arizona’s position improve across so many different categories,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “As one of the nation’s top public universities, we believe it is our mission to provide a top-notch learning environment for a growing and diverse student population, while supporting the world’s best researchers and educators across a variety of subjects.”

Each year, U.S. News also releases a Best Value ranking, which considers a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its overall annual ranking and the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The university placed No. 118 on this list – up one spot from last year and up 24 spots from 2023.

Other U.S. News & World Report undergraduate rankings include:

Entrepreneurship: No. 24

Business programs: No. 27

Psychology: No. 42

Computer science: No. 53

Engineering: No. 57

Economics: No. 51

The U of A also rose six spots in the publication’s Best Colleges for Veterans ranking, placing No. 70 overall.

Other recent rankings include:

The U of A was ranked No. 95 overall and No. 61 among public universities in Washington Monthly’s 2024 National University Rankings, released Aug. 25. This ranking analyzes colleges and universities based on their contributions to the public good in three categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service.

The U of A ranked No. 112 overall (up two spots from last year and up 19 spots from two years ago) and No. 44 among public universities in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Top Colleges, released Aug. 27. In Forbes’ recent Best Online Biology Degrees Of 2024 ranking, the U of A placed No. 3 overall.

U.S. News & World Report ranks colleges and universities based on several measures of academic quality. The measures considered for national universities include graduation and retention rates, assessment by peers and counselors, faculty resources (such as class size, benefits and salaries), student selectivity, financial resources for students, alumni giving, and graduation rate performance, which is the difference between actual and predicted graduation rates.

Not all academic programs are ranked annually by U.S. News & World Report. The above rankings are newly released. U.S. News & World Report also releases rankings of the best online programs, best global universities and top graduate programs. For questions regarding the rankings of specific programs and departments, email official@usnews.com.