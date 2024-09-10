Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Generates $5 Million Economic Impact

The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has announced the significant impact of its work in the 2023-24 fiscal year, driving cultural, economic, and social transformation across the region.

Through dynamic programming and the innovative Catalyst Creative Collective, SAACA engaged over 134,000 participants, supported more than 2,000 artists, and generated a $5 million in economic impact while enriching the region’s cultural landscape.

A Year of Cultural Enrichment and Economic Growth

In 2023-24, SAACA presented over 25 signature festivals, events, programs, and concert series in collaboration with numerous community partners. These initiatives were a cornerstone of cultural enrichment, with more than 90% of programs offered free of charge, ensuring accessibility for diverse audiences in both urban and rural areas.

Through these events, SAACA provided critical platforms for over 1,300 creative sector businesses, including 990 artists and 310 culinary partners, collectively generating $1.7 million in sales of artwork and products for local artisans and makers.

SAACA’s commitment to supporting artists was evident, with 2,080 artists benefiting from paid opportunities through its events and programs. These efforts resulted in direct payments totaling $280,000 directly to artists, reinforcing SAACA’s mission to sustain and uplift the arts community.

Catalyst Creative Collective: A Hub of Innovation and Collaboration

At the heart of SAACA’s impact is the Catalyst Creative Collective, a 14,000-square-foot community hub located in Tucson Mall. Catalyst has become a dynamic ecosystem where creativity thrives, collaboration flourishes, and innovative ideas take root. In 2023-24, Catalyst hosted 355 arts and education programs, attracting over 16,000 attendees and 1,800 participating artists.

Core creative programming partners included Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Esperanza Dance Project, Tucson Youth Music, Art Mixer, Waters Center for Systems Thinking and more. The space has also become a launch pad for creative ventures, with a new Artist-in-Residence program supporting nine diverse artists, providing them with resources and a community engagement space to advance their practice.

Catalyst’s impact extends beyond its walls as the work initiated within this space continues to drive collective impact throughout the broader creative sector. By bringing together diverse organizations and individuals, Catalyst has fostered an environment where ideas ignite and partnerships flourish, resulting in lasting influence across the community.

Celebrating the Power of Collaboration

SAACA’s dedication to collaboration was reflected in its partnerships with over 25 arts-based organizations and numerous community partners. Collaborations such as SAVOR, Devour Culinary Classic, World Margarita Championship and more enabled SAACA to raise over $400,000 in revenue through food-based fundraisers, directly supporting nonprofit collaborators such as Local First Arizona, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Tucson Botanical Gardens. These achievements highlight the power of the arts to create meaningful change, not only culturally but also economically and socially.

A Year of Impact by the Numbers:

134,000 attendees participated in SAACA’s programming and events

$1.9 million in total direct spending within the community

$5.6 million in economic impact directly resulting from SAACA’s programming and events

1,323 artisans and makers participated in SAACA’s programs and events

2,080 paid performers benefited from SAACA’s initiatives

355 arts education opportunities presented

26 collaborating organizations worked with SAACA to enrich the community

Catalyst Creative Collective by the Numbers:

16,367 attendees participated in programming and events

1,894 artists performed or presented works

355 arts education opportunities presented

26 collaborating organizations

10 original artwork commissions

Looking Ahead

As SAACA continues to grow and evolve, the commitment remains to building equitable, healthy, and dynamic communities through innovative arts and cultural programming. The impact of SAACA’s work in 2023-24 is a testament to the transformative power of the arts and the unwavering support of the Southern Arizona community. Building a movement around the transformative power of the arts begins with recognizing the arts as a catalyst for change—sparking creativity, fostering empathy, and bridging divides within communities. By engaging artists, decision-makers, and the public in meaningful collaborations, SAACA said the community can harness the arts to address social challenges, promote healing, and inspire collective action.

​SAACA is committed to leading a bold and visionary effort to establish a permanent funding stream for arts and culture in Southern Arizona. The region is a vibrant hub of creativity, home to over 340 arts and cultural nonprofit organizations and a thriving community of creators, makers, and artists. The richness of its artistic landscape is unparalleled, but a dedicated funding stream is essential to secure its long-term viability.