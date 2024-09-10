Roche Advances AI-Driven Cancer Diagnostics

Roche has announced the expansion of its digital pathology open environment with the integration of more than 20 advanced artificial intelligence algorithms from eight new collaborators. These strategic collaborations aim to support pathologists and scientists in cancer research and diagnosis by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology.

The seamless integration is facilitated through Roche’s navify® Digital Pathology enterprise software, an application for the pathologist’s workflow, which now incorporates a diverse range of AI-driven algorithms, creating easy access to third-party innovation. These AI tools are designed to enhance pathology insights, helping benefit cancer patients through precision medicine and enabling targeted treatments.

“We are excited to welcome these new collaborators into our digital pathology ecosystem,” said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab for Roche Diagnostics. “By combining our leadership in tissue diagnostics with a broad offering of state-of-the-art AI technology, we aim to revolutionize cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, ultimately helping clinicians improve the lives of patients worldwide.”

The collaborators are:

  • Deep Bio: Algorithm for prostate cancer detection, grading, and tumor quantification
  • DiaDeep: Algorithms for breast cancer biomarker quantification
  • Lunit: Tumor proportion score analysis for non-small cell lung cancer
  • Mindpeak: Algorithms for breast biomarkers and pan tumor PD-L1 for lung, gastric, esophageal, bladder and breast cancers
  • Owkin: Algorithm for the screening of microsatellite stability in colorectal cancer
  • Qritive: Algorithms for screening and grading of prostate cancer, analyzing lymph nodes for metastasis, and screening for colon cancer
  • Sonrai Analytics: Algorithm for determining microsatellite instability status in colorectal cancer
  • Stratipath: Algorithm for risk profiling of invasive breast cancer

With these new collaborations and integrations, Roche emphasized its commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing personalized healthcare by providing scientists and clinicians with the resources they need to deliver precise and effective cancer diagnoses.

