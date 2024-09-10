Ballet Tucson Gets $1.5 Million Matching Grant from Connie Hillman Family Foundation

Ballet Tucson has announced the successful conclusion of a transformative challenge grant from the Connie Hillman Family Foundation, designed to foster deeper community engagement and investment in the company’s future. The Hillman Foundation’s grant matched new and increased donations made to the Ballet’s professional company and school, providing a powerful incentive for supporters to contribute and amplify their impact.

This generous grant underscores the Hillman Foundation’s commitment to strengthening the arts and supporting organizations that enrich the cultural fabric of our Southern Arizona community. The challenge grant initiative aimed to inspire existing and new donors to increase their investment in the Ballet, thereby bolstering its financial stability and enabling the growth of its artistic excellence and community programs.

“We were thrilled to partner with the Hillman Foundation in this exciting matching grant opportunity,” said Christine Peters, Executive Director of Ballet Tucson. “This initiative has not only provided funding that has propelled the Ballet to greater levels of artistic excellence, but also encouraged our community to deepen their investment in our company’s mission and vision. Every contribution made was matched 1:2, increasing the impact of each individual’s gift and helping us achieve new heights in our artistic, educational, and engagement efforts.”

The Connie Hillman Family Foundation’s support has further enhanced the organization’s significant growth and momentum. The matching grant aids Ballet Tucson in expanding its programming and performances, while engaging more meaningfully with the community through new local partnerships and education initiatives.

Tucson’s only professional ballet company has an exciting season ahead including premieres by internationally renowned choreographers like Andrea Schermoly and two-time Tony Award winner Justin Peck.

Artistic Director Margaret Mullin added, “This investment in the Ballet by the Connie Hillman Family Foundation and our community members who generously contributed to the matching grant is incredibly meaningful for us. As one of the four pillars of Tucson’s arts community, we strive to bring great dance to our city through our professional company and school. This tremendous show of support further demonstrates the value of our organization and increases our excitement for the future of Ballet Tucson.”