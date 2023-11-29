As a professional sales leader of almost 20 years, Sonia Hammrich rejoins the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa team as the director of sales & marketing.

Hammrich is positioned to build upon the exceptional level of management, anticipatory service, guest relations and revenue growth at Westward Look Resort.

“Sonia is an accomplished sales and marketing leader who has established success through expert brand awareness in the luxury travel market,” said John Ault, general manager of the Westward Look Resort. “We are honored to have her join our team and look forward to seeing her bring the Westward Look brand to the next level.”