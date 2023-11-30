$50 Million Luxury, Single-Family Rental Community Begins Pre-Leasing

Sanders and Amos, prominent real estate development and property management company in the southwest U.S., along with management partner MEB Management Services, announced ipre-leasing for Casitas Catalina, a stylish new residential development in East Tucson, opening in 2024.

With contemporary interiors and polished finishes, Casitas Catalina brings an additional 194 luxury, single-family rental homes to the area. Located at 9125 E. Catalina Hwy, Casitas Catalina is a noteworthy addition to Tucson, providing 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options.

“Casitas Catalina is completely unique in what it offers,” said Amity Dalton, VP of New Development at MEB Management Services. “Those seeking a top-tier single-family lifestyle without a mortgage or maintenance will find their ideal home here. Along with spacious floorplans and energy-efficient appliances, Casitas Catalina offers a living experience set to surpass any other in the area.”

Casitas Catalina’s maintenance-free, private living also provides fiber-optic pre-installed Wi-Fi covered parking, and smart home technology for every resident. Ring doorbells, smart thermostats, and personalized door keys make every part of home hassle-free. Each home is host to beautiful flooring, modern lighting, and quartz countertops, and every 2- and 3-bedroom is a standalone home with no shared walls.

The community spans 19 acres and features a clean, modern design, mountain views, and a gorgeous outdoor pool and spa. Residents can enjoy nearby shopping, nightlife, entertainment, dining, and many local outdoor trails including Sabino Canyon, Tanque Verde Falls, Mount Lemmon, and more.

The $50-million project is set to transform the rental landscape in Tucson. Move-ins are anticipated to begin in December 2023, with final construction extending through early 2024.

MEB Management Services is proud to serve as property manager for the development, working alongside Saunders & Amos, LLC. Visit the community website at casitascatalina.com.