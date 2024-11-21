Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson’s Denise Watters Named CEO of Year for Arizona

Denise Watters, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has been awarded the prestigious Boys & Girls Club CEO of the Year for Arizona by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for her commitment to leadership and community impact.

Under her leadership, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson expanded services, programming, and professionally developed staff for all six Tucson clubhouses. This recognition reflects the hard work and passion that she brings to our organization and community.

Watters’ unique perspective as a former board leader and transitioning to CEO has positioned her to deepen meaningful donor relationships, bringing the community closer to the club and our mission. Her leadership and passion shines in all she does representing the club in Tucson and across the BGC Movement.

“Denise is a change-maker who has demonstrated leadership with every constituency of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson—the staff, the youth, the Board of Directors, community leaders, and the donor community,” said Joe Gulotta, board chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is dedicated to ensuring that all of Tucson’s youth have greater access to quality programs, safe clubs and a dedicated caring staff who will help enhance their lives and shape their futures. For more than 65 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, have been opening doors for Tucson’s youth providing tools for success and a brighter future.

Being a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson helps youth discover that they will have a chance to find a way to college and create the future they’ve dreamed about, practicing the programs, and learning how to become great citizens. The clubhouses offer a safe place and environment to open their mind and expand their creativity to reach great success in life.

No matter how hard families struggle, the programs can be affordable for everyone.

The clubhouses offer more than 40 programs throughout the year in four core areas:

Academic Success

Character & Leadership

Workforce readiness

Health & Well-being

“Denise and her team have done exceptional work for the kids and families around Greater Tucson. Her leadership has proven to be forward-looking, inclusive, and youth focused. We need more executives like Denise Watters,” said Joe Ingoglia, director of organizational development for BGCA.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has helped thousands of youths, ages 7 to 17, through more than 40 programs during the school year and summer camp, specializing in four areas: character & leadership development, workforce readiness, health & wellbeing, and academic success.