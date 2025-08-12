Sandoval Creative has announced that Shayla Sandoval, senior VP of client and creative services, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Next Generation Award by the Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation.

The award will be presented at the Hall of Achievement Awards on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at La Paloma Country Club.

The Next Generation Award honors advertising professionals under 40 who are making a significant impact through leadership, innovation, and the ability to inspire others. Sandoval brings empathy, creativity, humor, and unwavering commitment to both her clients and the community–qualities that her a standout leader within both the agency and the region.

She leads the Sandoval client services team in delivering award-winning work for some of Southern Arizona’s most respected companies—including Casino Del Sol, Tucson Federal Credit Union, and Nova Home Loans. Her leadership is reflected not only in the success of these partnerships but also in the long-standing trust and tenure of both staff and clients. Following in the footsteps of her father, Roman Sandoval, she fosters a culture of integrity, innovation and personalized service that has become a hallmark of the agency.

A native Tucsonan, she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Arizona in 2016 followed by an MPA in public management and organization in 2019. She joined the family business in 2017 and steadily took on greater responsibilities, learning every facet of agency operations along the way.

Beyond the office, Sandoval is deeply engaged in the community. She serves as president of El Rio Vecinos, the young professionals board of El Rio Health. Under her leadership, the group has raised more than $1 million for youth health programs and continues to expand its impact. She is also active in her church’s leadership and is a respected photographer. In her free time, Sandoval enjoys entertaining friends and family or heading out with her camera to capture the everyday beauty that inspires her creativity.

“Watching Shayla grow into the leader she is today has been one of the greatest joys of my life and career,” said Roman Sandoval, founder and president of Sandoval Creative. “She brings heart, intellect, and integrity to everything she does. Her recognition is well-earned, and it’s a testament to the future of our industry being in very good hands.”

“Shayla is an engaged, dynamic leader who assists many nonprofits as well as her church,” said Brenda Goldsmith, executive director of the El Rio Foundation. “She is smart, creative, high-energy, a servant leader, and a humble team builder. I am continually learning from her.”