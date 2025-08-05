Bass Pro Shops to Build Outdoor World in Tucson

Bass Pro Shops, a well-known retailer with exciting destinations across the U.S., has announced plans to build an approximate 100,000-square-foot Outdoor World as its third Arizona location.

The new Tucson megastore will be a welcome addition to the 114-acre Marketplace at the Bridges, located at Kino Parkway and I-10, which currently includes Costco, Walmart, Century Theatres and many others in its retail/restaurant/entertainment hub.

Brenna Lacey of VOLK Company represented the landlord, Tucson Retail, in its ground lease of 12.79 acres to Bass Pro Shops.