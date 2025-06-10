Shaun Philips

TMC Health is pleased to announce that Shaun Phillips has been named Chief Executive Officer of Tucson Medical Center Rincon and Vice President of System Performance Management, effective June 9.

Phillips brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, including executive roles in community hospitals and integrated health systems. Most recently, he served as CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, where he led growth initiatives, implemented advanced surgical technologies, while focusing on organizational culture and performance management.

Throughout his career, Phillips has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing service lines that meet the needs of the community, with proven success in oncology, surgical services, infusion therapy, pharmacy operations and patient safety.

“Shaun’s understanding of healthcare operations and his track record of community-focused leadership make him the ideal person to lead TMC Rincon,” said Mimi Coomler, CEO of Tucson Medical Center. “As we look to grow services and expand our reach as a system of care, his leadership will ensure we continue to meet the needs of the growing population in Southeast Tucson and beyond.”

“I am honored to join TMC Rincon and the broader TMC Health team,” said Phillips. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundation that’s already in place at TMC Rincon. I look forward to working with our team to expand services, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure that we build a hospital that will grow with the communities we serve.”

TMC Rincon, which opened in 2023, is the newest hospital in the TMC Health network. Located in Southeast Tucson, TMC Rincon complements the full-service offerings of TMC Health, which also includes Tucson Medical Center, Benson Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, and the TMCOne primary and specialty care network.

Phillips holds an MBA from Michigan State University, is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is currently pursuing a PhD in Organizational Development and Leadership. He is a certified patient safety professional and has completed advanced leadership programs through the U.S. Army War College and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists.