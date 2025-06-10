TMC Health has named Gary Kartchner as the new Chief Executive Officer of Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) in Willcox, Arizona. Kartchner will also continue in his current role as CEO of Benson Hospital, a position he has held since September 2023.

This dual appointment reflects TMC Health’s strategic effort to align leadership across its rural hospitals in Cochise County, enhancing care coordination, quality, and the overall patient experience for residents in both communities.

“Gary brings deep roots in Cochise County, a strong clinical background, and a clear vision for rural health,” said Jennifer Mendrzycki, President and CEO of TMC Health. “Having one experienced leader overseeing both Northern Cochise and Benson Hospitals allows us to better align operations, share best practices, and ensure we’re meeting the needs of more than 66,000 people who rely on their local hospitals for care.”

Kartchner, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing leadership, was born and raised in Benson. His familiarity with the region and commitment to rural healthcare made him a natural choice for the expanded role.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve both communities I care deeply about,” Kartchner said. “As someone who grew up in Cochise County, I understand the unique challenges and strengths of rural healthcare. I’m excited to work with the dedicated teams in Willcox and Benson to help both hospitals thrive.”

Northern Cochise Community Hospital, a 25-bed facility that opened in 1968, joined the TMC Health system in 2021. Just 35 miles away, Benson Hospital became part of the system in 2018. Both are designated Level IV Trauma Centers and among only 13 such facilities in Arizona. Kartchner’s leadership will provide a unified approach to critical access hospital operations across the region.

