Shannon Roberts recently started his adventure as Scout Executive/CEO of Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America. Catalina Council, BSA is a local nonprofit youth organization intended to better the character development of young men and women through opportunities to give back to the community, learn essential survival skills, and participate in outdoor activities.

“It takes hard work and determination to succeed, and that’s what Scouting does–it teaches our youth hard work and determination,” said Roberts.

A Tucson native and U.S. military veteran passionate about the community, Roberts has headed multiple nonprofits across Southern Arizona including the Arizona Diaper Bank and Old Pueblo Social Society, a nonprofit he developed and launched.

“There’s value in giving back. My mother used to always say ‘the more you know, the more you owe’,” Roberts said. “My hope is to lead us back to the top to where BSA once was, an organization of choice for families and Scouts.”

Roberts plans to increase the organization’s community presence and strengthen Catalina Council’s current foundation, enhancing the model for scouting going forward.

“I want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to encourage productive societies of the Southern Arizona community,” he said. “I stand behind the direction we’re headed.”