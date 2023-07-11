OneAZ Awards $60,000 in Grants to Tucson Nonprofits

OneAZ Credit Union has awarded $60,000 in grants to 12 Tucson-area nonprofit organizations as part of its Community Impact Grant program.

Each organization will receive $5,000 toward a program or initiative that supports one of OneAZ’s Five Pillars – Children’s Health, Food Banks, Financial Education, Veterans’ Interests and Local Youth Programs.

“We’re incredibly excited and humbled that we’re able to help so many nonprofit organizations in the Tucson area this year,” said OneAZ President and CEO Brandon Michaels. “We recognize that there is tremendous need in the Tucson area and we’re grateful these organizations are creating meaningful change in their communities. The only reason we’re able to give back at such a tremendous rate is because of our membership. Together, they’re helping us build a brighter future for all Arizonans.”

Sahuarita Food Bank is just one of the Tucson-area nonprofit organizations that have received a 2023 Community Impact Grant. The $5,000 Community Impact Grant will help children suffering from food insecurity.

“Elementary school children from low-income families who receive adequate weekend nutrition are able to begin each week of the school year ready to learn,” said Curtis Keim of Sahuarita Food Bank. “Thank you to OneAZ Community Foundation for your generous support for the Sahuarita Food Bank BackPack program!”

2023 marks a record-breaking year for the OneAZ Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant Program. This year, OneAZ is providing $330,000 in Community Impact Grants to 66 Arizona nonprofit organizations. Since 2016, the OneAZ Community Foundation has supported 72 Tucson-area nonprofits with $269,500 in donations.

Funding for the Community Impact Grant program is made possible in large part due to OneAZ members’ debit card usage. Each time a member uses a OneAZ debit card for a purchase, OneAZ donates one cent to the foundation. This means that Tucson-based members were directly responsible for helping OneAZ to support the organizations that have received donations.

Below is a list of the Tucson-area organizations that will receive a 2023 Community Impact Grant: