WFSA has announced the appointment of Sarah Gonzalez as the organization’s new interim CEO. With a strong background in Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion practices, Gonzalez brings a wealth of experience and a passion for building healthy communities where everyone can thrive.

As a JEDI practitioner, Gonzalez is dedicated to approaching her work through the lens of community members. Her commitment to valuing lived experiences as expertise and recognizing those closest to the issues as the solution providers aligns seamlessly with the foundation’s mission.

Gonzalez’s extensive leadership roles in the nonprofit, philanthropic, and government sectors, both locally and nationally, make her a valuable addition to WFSA. Her expertise includes strategy building, leadership development, program design, partnership building, community engagement, neutral facilitation, and awareness initiatives.

Expressing excitement about Sarah Gonzalez’s appointment, Erika Mach, WFSA’s VP of external affairs said, “WFSA is excited to welcome Sarah as our interim CEO. Her vision and values align with the work we are doing to provide more resources for women and girls of all identities in our communities. We look forward to working with Sarah in this capacity as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities to help achieve gender equity in Arizona.”

Gonzalez shared a reason she chose to accept this esteemed offer, “The team at the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona are dedicated to the essential task of promoting equity across our state. I am honored to work alongside them and provide support and guidance towards their collective goals.”