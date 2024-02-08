Belden Expands in Southern Arizona

Belden, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of networking, security and connectivity technologies and products across a variety of industrial, enterprise and professional broadcast markets, plans to expand in Southern Arizona with a new distribution and research and development facility in Tucson.

Belden has leased 302,443 square feet at Flint Development’s Tucson Commerce Center, 3610 East Valencia Road, to build out a state-of-the-art-facility. The company will relocate existing distribution operations from Nogales to Tucson and add R&D capabilities, working in association with the University of Arizona.

The new Tucson facility will support a large Belden manufacturing facility located in Nogales, Mexico and provide opportunities for Belden to grow distribution capabilities and Smart Building business.

In addition to Sun Corridor Inc., partners in the project include the Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson, PICOR | Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE.

“We are happy to welcome Belden to Pima County-Tucson. This industrial networking electronics manufacturer makes a great addition to our local and regional economies in a key industry, and we are thrilled to have them in our community,” said Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher.

“Tucson is a major destination for companies looking to access Mexico and the rest of North America,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “The strength of Tucson’s workforce, combined with our excellent infrastructure, strategic location and our beautiful surroundings are attracting companies like Belden. I am excited to welcome them to Tucson and look forward to continued partnership.”

“We’re glad to see Belden expand its footprint in Southern Arizona and continue to create jobs for Arizonans,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “With modern infrastructure and proximity to global markets including Mexico, Tucson is an ideal location to support Belden’s distribution and research and development operations.”