Snell & Wilmer has announced that Sarah A. Kobeissi has been elected to join the firm’s partnership, effective Mar. 1.

Kobeissi focuses her practice in commercial finance. She primarily represents regional and national banking associations in commercial lending, finance and real estate transactions for acquisitions, development, long-term and construction (both upfront and pari passu equity funding) loans. 

Specifically, Kobeissi assists with financing acquisitions and development projects for homebuilders, single-family housing subdivisions, condominiums, townhouse projects, apartment buildings, and commercial buildings such as industrial and distribution buildings, shopping centers, office complexes and retail centers. She has experience with refinancing, redevelopment and rehabilitating as well as build-to-rent financing, lot banking transactions and financing based on negative pledge facilities

