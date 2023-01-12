Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson

Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location.

In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.

Located just off the I-10 at 4545 W. Ina Rd in Tucson, Lifted Trucks is thrilled to expand its iconic brand in Arizona. This location has 75 vehicles on site for sale but customers can also choose from the 700 additional trucks in the Arizona and Texas markets and have them shipped to Tucson.

Lifted Trucks has been part of the Arizona automotive community for the past two and a half decades with dealerships in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley and, most recently, McKinney, Tex.

“We are so excited to open the doors to our Tucson location,” said James Pillor, co-owner and president of Lifted Trucks. “Over the years we’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from our Arizona community, and we look forward to bringing our exceptional services to the Tucson market.”

Lifted Trucks is recognized for its loyal and dedicated following with one of the highest rates of repeat customers and referrals in the auto industry, as well as its commitment to community involvement by supporting a variety of local charities and nonprofit organizations. Recently, the company opened its first-ever out of state brick and mortar location in McKinney, Tex.