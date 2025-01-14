Salpointe Catholic High School Opens New Stevens Wellness Center

Salpointe Catholic High School marked a historic milestone on Jan. 12 with the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Stevens Wellness Center.

The celebration was a day of excitement and community spirit, highlighting the school’s commitment to fostering both academic excellence and student well-being.

The event featured performances by Salpointe musicians, who added a touch of artistry to the celebration. An inspiring lineup of speakers shared their thoughts on the importance of wellness in education, culminating in a heartfelt blessing by Fr. Carl Markelz, O.Carm., who commended the new facility as a beacon of hope and growth for the students.

The center, a state-of-the-art facility, combines both academic and wellness spaces. It houses 11 new English classrooms designed to foster collaboration and creativity among students. Additionally, the building boasts a dedicated Wellness Center, offering a variety of spaces designed for mindfulness, relaxation and holistic well-being.

This momentous event comes after the devastating fire in July 2022 that destroyed the 700 wing of the campus. The fire presented significant challenges, but the school community’s resilience and dedication have transformed this adversity into an opportunity for growth and renewal, resulting in the creation of a vibrant and supportive learning environment.

Guests had the opportunity to explore all the center has to offer, including wellness activities like a cooking demonstration by renowned Chef Maria Mazon in the Pocono Nutrition Kitchen, which offered healthy cooking tips and inspiration. A calming sound bath and meditation session by TC Chicago took place in the Sniezek Wellness Studio, providing attendees with a moment of peace and reflection. Visitors also enjoyed tours of the new English classrooms and the chance to experience a sensory journey in the Jaggi Meditation Studio.

“This new center represents the heart of our mission to support the whole student — body, mind and spirit,” said Salpointe President Kay Sullivan. “We are incredibly grateful to our generous donors whose support has made this dream a reality for our students, and we look forward to seeing how these new spaces will positively impact their growth and development.”

The Stevens Wellness Center reflects Salpointe Catholic High School’s commitment to nurturing the future leaders of tomorrow through innovative learning environments and comprehensive wellness programs.

Pictured above – Salpointe President Kay Sullivan pictured with donors Jeff and Sharon Stevens and Fr. Carl Markelz, O.Carm.