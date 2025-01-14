Pima Community College Cuts Ribbon on New Tech, Entrepreneur Center

Pima Community College celebrated its new Southern Arizona Technology & Entrepreneurship Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 17.

SATEC is a state-of-the-art business incubator designed to help local innovators and startups thrive. The center focuses on equipping entrepreneurs in information technology, applied technology, and manufacturing with resources like expert mentorship, tailored coaching, and cutting-edge facilities.



Greg Moyer, CEO and founder of Inventive Guild LLC and a member of the SATEC Advisory Council, said the center will make a real difference for aspiring entrepreneurs.



“As an entrepreneur with multiple inventions, industry innovations, and business start-ups in Silicon Valley, I appreciate what SATEC will provide aspiring entrepreneurs from PCC and the local community,” said Greg Moyer, CEO and founder of Inventive Guild. “Having participated in an accelerator myself, we would not have had the leg up without this kind of experience.”



“For students like me, it’s a game-changer,” said Rebecca Ursule, a senior at PCC and SATEC member. “This is where we can connect with mentors, develop our ideas, and turn them into real businesses.”

SATEC memberships offer access to a variety of resources designed to meet entrepreneurs wherever they are in their journey. Members can take advantage of one-on-one coaching with seasoned mentors, prototyping services, and networking opportunities with industry leaders. Office space is also available for rent, offering flexibility for growing businesses.