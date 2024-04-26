Surrounded by the stunning landscape of Tucson’s Santa Catalina Mountains, the celebrated Westward Look Resort & Spa has announced a new executive chef, Ryan Jones. Responsible for all food & beverage operations at the resort, Jones will oversee Palm restaurant, Chef’s Garden, Monsoon Café, Oasis Pool Bar & Grill, in-room dining and banquets for meetings and events.

“Our team is thrilled to have Chef Ryan leading the helm in culinary. His creativity, vision and ability to follow through is an asset to the growth of Westward Look,” said General Manager John Ault. “We have so many awesome ideas and are just getting started with creating these new dining experiences for our guests.”

A Tucson resident for 22 years, Jones is originally from Sheboygan, Wis. and has held various culinary roles in Tucson, including Executive Chef at Fox Restaurant Concepts, Brand Chef at Finis Landing, Executive Chef at DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson, Executive Chef & Beverage Director at The Eddy Hotel Tucson, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Executive Chef a Starr Pass Golf Club.

“I am so happy to be a part of the Westward Look team. This is the first resort in Tucson and to be a part of its revitalization and new restaurant, Palm, is an honor,” says Executive Chef, Ryan Jones. “We have some amazing plans for the menus and look forward to sharing the elevating classic dishes of southwestern cuisine.”

The resort’s traditional hacienda family dining room, Palm, has been restored and reintroduced as the signature restaurant of Westward Look Resort, presenting a new menu of elevated Southwestern fare. Open to the public, Palm is available for breakfast 7-11 am, lunch 11 am – 4 pm and dinner each day 4-9 pm.

The expansive Chef’s Garden harvests produce and experiences for personalized, small group and private dining and Chef’s tables, while also serving as a source for fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs incorporated into Westward Look Resort’s culinary and beverage program.

Sitting on 80 acres of pristine Sonoran Desert and originally built as a hacienda-style family home in 1912, the historic resort offers 241 spacious guest rooms, an award-winning restaurant, an organic chef’s garden, the Sonoran Spa, eight championship tennis courts, multiple pools, and desert hiking trails, with horseback riding onsite. Welcoming friends and family for generations, the AAA Four-Diamond Westward Look Resort presents recently renovated guest rooms reflective of the desert Southwest and the serenity found at Westward Look with private balconies off each room offering vistas of the surrounding Arizona landscape.