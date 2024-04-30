Cool to be Kind Donates Essential Refrigeration System to Gospel Rescue Mission

As part of the Cool to be Kind initiative, Heatcraft Refrigeration Products, American Refrigeration Supplies, and Cool Willy’s Air & Plumbing have joined forces to deliver a substantial upgrade to the Gospel Rescue Mission’s vital services. The mission, which provides 1,000 meals daily to the homeless, will receive a state-of-the-art Larkin condenser and unit cooler equipped with an intelliGen Refrigeration Controller, enhancing their ability to store and distribute perishable food items.

This significant contribution, critical to GRM’s operation, addresses an urgent need for reliable refrigeration, ensuring that those who rely on GRM for sustenance receive safe, well-preserved meals. The collaborative effort underscores a shared commitment to community welfare, with volunteer staff from Heatcraft, ARS, and Cool Willy’s dedicating their day to support GRM’s operational needs beyond the installation.

GRM operates with a mission to provide immediate relief and life changing programs and services for those in need and to foster their transition from homeless to wholeness. The installation of this new refrigeration system is more than an equipment upgrade—it’s a lifeline that strengthens GRM’s ability to serve Tucson’s homeless population effectively.