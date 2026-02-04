Cox Communications promoted Roxanne Wingate to director of public affairs for Arizona and Nevada, where she will lead community affairs and external communications strategies across both states.

Wingate brings more than a decade of experience at Cox Communications, most recently serving as public affairs manager in Arizona. In her expanded role, she will oversee media relations, community engagement, charitable giving, crisis communications, and business continuity efforts to ensure alignment with Cox’s business priorities and philanthropic initiatives to advance the company’s commitment across the communities it serves.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Public Affairs Director and continue driving meaningful impact across Arizona and Nevada,” said Wingate. “For 15 years, I’ve worked to strengthen local connections in Phoenix through corporate giving, Cox Charities, and Cox Volunteers. I look forward to building on that foundation and advancing initiatives that deepen engagement and empower our communities to thrive.”

Wingate will also oversee planning and budget execution for public affairs programs across Arizona and Nevada, including Cox Charities, major community events, and content for corporate channels, while continuing to strengthen relationships with community leaders, nonprofit partners, and media across the Southwest.

“Roxanne is a connector at heart, and I’ve watched her excel and build Cox’s Community Relations department over the last 15 years. She’s a huge asset to our company, and I’m excited to see her take the reins of Cox Public Affairs across Arizona and Nevada,” said Stephanie Healy, Cox Southern Arizona Market VP.

During her tenure at Cox, Wingate has played a central role in shaping the company’s community and corporate social responsibility strategy. She has directed the strategic allocation of more than $6 million in philanthropic investments, cultivated partnerships with more than 100 nonprofit and community organizations, and led signature employee engagement and volunteer initiatives that have strengthened Cox’s presence across communities throughout the region.

Wingate is known as a collaborative, approachable, and purpose-driven leader who has mentored and managed a high-performing team in a collaborative and results-driven work environment. She has deep expertise in corporate philanthropy, strategic partnerships, employee engagement, and community outreach. She has also served as a bilingual Cox spokesperson and brings extensive communication experience across audiences.