Tucson Association of REALTORS® Gives $25,000 to Children’s Clinics

Children’s Clinics, a local nonprofit outpatient care center serving children with special healthcare needs, will receive $25,000 in proceedsfrom the Tucson Association of REALTORS® Young Professionals Network Celebrity Bartending Event, which was held in November 2025.

The Celebrity Bartending competition supports local nonprofits making a meaningful impact in the Tucson community through the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation. It features REALTOR® and affiliate members from T.A.R. in a good-natured cocktail making competition, vying to win bragging rights as the top cocktail maker in the association.

“This event is a fun way for our members to make a real difference in the lives of Tucsonans.” said Romeo Arrieta, CEO of T.A.R. and the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation. “When Children’s Clinics shared their mission and the work they do for children and families, we were truly moved and knew we wanted to support them.”

Proceeds from the event will help fund Children’s Clinics’ support services and programs that address a child’s well-being beyond the doctor’s appointment and help families navigate the challenges that often accompany complex medical needs. This is in alignment with the mission of the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation, which assist the local community by enhancing its quality of life through financial programs, education, and housing-related initiatives and community activities.

“Children with complex medical needs and their families face not only medical challenges, but financial challenges unique to their situation,” said Jared Perkins, CEO of Children’s Clinics. “We’re honored that the Tucson Association of Realtors and Young Professionals Network recognized these unique challenges and chose to support our children and families. At Children’s Clinics, we’re not only dedicated to providing exceptional medical care, but also to ensuring families have access to the supportive programs they need to heal, grow, and thrive.”