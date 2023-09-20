Corporate Interior Systems announces Rosemary Bright as its new director of business development.

Bright brings more than 28 years of industry experience and is well-equipped to lead CIS’ growth strategies, foster partnerships, and identify market opportunities. Based in Tucson, she will drive CIS’ business expansion efforts in Southern Arizona, working closely with stakeholders to enhance its market presence.

She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and Argosy University respectfully, with degrees in both architecture and an MBA. As a registered LEED-certified architect, Bright also holds positions of influence on the City of Tucson Design Review Board and the Southern AZ chapter of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering. She was the 2022 president of the American Institute of Architects-Southern Arizona, and is the current president-elect of the Tucson chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women.