Pima County Hospitality Agreement Aids Pro Soccer Tournaments, Tourism Economy

The Pima County Board of Supervisors, at its Dec. 3 meeting, approved a hospitality and promotional agreement that will help FC Tucson, a professional soccer club, to host preseason professional soccer training camps over the next three seasons at Kino Sports Complex.

The agreement is entered into by FC Tucson; Pima County; Visit Tucson, the region’s primary marketing and tourism organization; and the Pima County Stadium District, which funds Kino Sports Complex. It provides up to $80,000 annually over three Major League Soccer preseasons to reimburse hotel costs for teams booking hotel rooms in unincorporated Pima County.

The reimbursements will be made on a sliding scale depending on the size of the travel parties and the number of room nights booked. The camps will include soccer teams representing Major League Soccer, National Women’s League and the United Soccer League.

Bed taxes received by the county will pay for the reimbursements.

“We believe Kino Sports Complex is one of the premier sites in the country for major soccer events,” said Sarah Horvath, Kino Sports Complex director. We’re grateful to the board for recognizing that an investment now will pay enormous dividends later by enhancing Kino’s national profile in the soccer community.”

To be eligible for the reimbursements, teams must market the preseason training camps to their fans, including encouraging them to travel to Pima County. Carmine DeBonis Jr., deputy county administrator, said the economic impact of those teams and their fans traveling to Pima County aids the region’s tourism economy and provides a net gain in tax revenue since visitors pay bed taxes, which are being used to fund the reimbursements, as well as sales tax and car rental fees.

“We see this investment by the Board as paying off in the short- and long-term,” DeBonis said. “Fans not only spend money when they come into town for these camps, but they also get to experience our great weather, fine dining, cultural resources and other treasures that make Pima County such a special place.”

“At FC Tucson, we’re proud to showcase the incredible soccer facilities and vibrant community that Pima County has to offer,” said Jon Pearlman, president of FC Tucson. “This investment highlights the region’s commitment to growing the game and creating opportunities that not only benefit soccer enthusiasts but also contribute significantly to the local economy and tourism. It’s a win for the sport, the fans, and our community.”