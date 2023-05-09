Notre Dame Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Ricardo Bolivar as a relationship manager working out of the Tucson Branch at 3567 E. Sunrise, Suite 225.

Bolivar brings experience in both sales and stewardship, having served as a country club service member while attending the University of Arizona. He joins Notre Dame FCU after nearly three years with National Bank of Arizona, where he began as a teller and quickly progressed to a relationship banker. Bolivar possesses a great understanding of lending and banking products while being particularly well-versed in personal loans, which will assist in his role as relationship manager. He appreciates meeting new people and building relationships.

“I enjoy helping people identify financial goals and providing the tools to accomplish them,” said Bolivar. “Financial literacy is extremely important. I hope to serve as an asset to those needing my services.”

Bolivar has engaged in volunteer work with the Breast Cancer Association and Alzheimer’s Association, and previously volunteered with St. Augustine Parish.