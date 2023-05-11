Pima County Launches New Spanish Facebook Page

Pima County launched a new Facebook page dedicated to providing information in Spanish. By creating this page, the county hopes to better serve its community, particularly its Spanish-speaking constituents and visitors.

“Pima County is home to a large Latino community, and while many are bilingual, for others, Spanish is their primary language and their preferred way to consume information,” said Board Chair Adelita Grijalva. “That is why it’s so important we do everything we can to bridge the communication gap and ensure everyone has access to the same information.”

The new page – Pima County en Español – will by and large share relevant, timely information about upcoming County events, programs and services. The page will also provide civic education and help people better understand the function of county government, including how it intersects with their daily lives and how they can become more involved.

The goal is for this page to become more than just another communication tool. By overcoming the language barrier and meeting people where they are, the county hopes to engage with more Spanish speaking residents. It will take some time to build a following, but eventually, this page will be the go-to place for residents and visitors of Latino descent to obtain fast, trusted real-time information in their preferred language.

According to the most recent Census data, Pima County is a top Latino market where about 40% of the population identified as Hispanic. Additionally, given its proximity to the U.S. border, it’s a top travel destination for visitors from Mexico.

To connect with Pima County’s other social media accounts, visit pima.gov/socialmedia.