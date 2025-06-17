HomeServices of America, the nation’s premier provider of homeownership services – including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, title, escrow, insurance, and relocation services–has announced the appointment of Reneé Gonzales as VP – Core Services Integrations, a newly created role designed to accelerate business growth and operational alignment across its national network of companies.

In her expanded role, Gonzales – who will remain as CEO of Long Realty – will work in close collaboration with brokerage leaders and core service partners across the HomeServices family of companies. Her focus will include identifying integration opportunities, aligning strategic initiatives, and coaching best practices that promote stronger adoption of mortgage, title, and insurance offerings at the agent level.

“Reneé brings an exceptional track record of performance and partnership,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “She has cultivated a deeply collaborative, full-service culture at Long Realty, consistently ranking among the top performers in our network. Her leadership reflects the type of thoughtful, field-informed strategy that will help us continue delivering a seamless, end-to-end experience for consumers.”

HomeServices was recently recognized by RealTrends as the No. 1 full-service brokerage in the country. The introduction of this role underscores the company’s continued commitment to operational excellence, consumer value, and network-wide integration.

Under Gonzales’ leadership, Long Realty has been a national model for brokerage-core services collaboration. Her practical, relationship-first approach will help support local company cultures while driving business results through deeper service alignment and agent-facing support.

“I am honored to help expand HomeServices’s leadership role as the nation’s premier full-service brokerage,” said Gonzales. “We have an opportunity to lead the industry in delivering integrated value by empowering agents, aligning strategy, and building relationships that help every company in our network thrive with the goal of ensuring that the consumer has a truly seamless experience.”