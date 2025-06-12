The Club at Starr Pass Completes Desert Restoration Project

In a bold step toward ecological restoration and enhanced playability, The Club at Starr Pass recently completed a transformative environmental project. The Club removed invasive species such as Salt Cedar, African Sumac, and Buffel Grass, opening the door for native plants to flourish and local wildlife to thrive. The focus of the project was to not only restore the natural desert ecosystem but also improve the overall playability and sustainability of the Club’s world-class golf course.

By eliminating non-native species, the Club created space for native vegetation to return, offering critical support for native wildlife. This effort helps protect the region’s biodiversity, allowing local wildlife to grow and thrive in their natural habitat.

“This project marks a significant milestone for us as we work to balance a world-class golf experience with our commitment to preserving the beauty of the desert ecosystem,” said David Loomis, General Manager of The Club at Starr Pass. “By reintroducing native plants, we are restoring the landscape for both our guests and the local wildlife, ensuring that this environment will continue to flourish for years to come.”

The invasive species removal was carried out by a team of environmental specialists in partnership with local conservation experts, ensuring minimal disruption to the natural habitat. The project doubles with the Audubon certified club, and its emphasis on regenerative agriculture.

As part of desert restoration initiative, The Club at Starr Pass introduced Operation Pollinator, a program designed to help golf courses create and maintain pollinator habitats in out-of-play areas. Targeting monarch butterflies, this project will also support other pollinators like bees and hummingbirds. The habitats will feature a variety of Milkweed plants, essential for monarchs, and native wildflower mixes, adding both ecological value and aesthetic appeal to the course. Operation Pollinator is a step toward preserving local biodiversity while enhancing the beauty of the golf course.

The desert restoration project exemplifies The Club at Starr Pass’ commitment to environmental stewardship, blending sustainability with the beauty of the desert landscape. By restoring native habitats and supporting pollinator populations, the Club is not only enhancing the golf experience but also ensuring that the region’s natural ecosystem thrives for generations to come. The Club at Starr Pass is proud to lead the way in sustainable practices, creating a lasting positive impact on both the environment and the local community.

Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, manages the golf operations, agronomy, food and beverage, retail, and sales and marketing at The Club at Starr Pass, while Marriott leads resort operations. For more information on The Club at Starr Pass, visit www.theclubatstarrpass.com.

About The Club at Starr Pass

The Club at Starr Pass is the golf offering of the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa and features three 9-hole routings – Rattler, Coyote and Palmer. Robert Cupp and PGA TOUR professional Craig Stadler designed the original 18 holes in 1987. Then in 2003, Arnold Palmer was brought in to add another nine holes and refresh the previously existing 18-hole experience. Set against the Tucson Mountains, each of the three layouts have dramatic elevation changes, are surrounded by iconic saguaro cacti, while crisscrossing multiple desert arroyos and ravines. The Club at Starr Pass is proud to introduce Creosote Sonoran Kitchen and Cocktails – named for the desert plant that gives the Sonoran region its clean, signature scent. The restaurant will offer a fresh and thoughtful dining experience. Contrary to its rugged Sonoran Desert setting, Starr Pass is located just minutes from downtown Tucson and the Tucson International Airport. Starr Pass has been a host to the PGA TOUR’s Tucson Open and has played host to many golf legends including Palmer, Phil Mickelson, Payne Stewart, and Nancy Lopez. Starr Pass is a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, demonstrating a high degree environmental stewardship.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 940-plus locations in 45-plus states and 40-plus countries, including operational responsibility for 575-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf, ICON Management and Eventive Sports. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, TroonMagazine.com or connect with Troon on Facebook, X, and Instagram.