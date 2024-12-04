YogaSix Debuts First Tucson Location

YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique offering a fresh perspective on one of the world’s oldest practices, will open its newest location in Tucson on Dec. 6.

To celebrate the occasion, the new yoga studio is inviting the community to participate in its soft opening event on Dec. 9. Conveniently located at 7053 N Oracle Road, in the Casas Adobes Plaza. The new studio introduces the community to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga while providing a welcoming, modern and spa-like experience.

YogaSix Casas Adobes is owned and operated by local franchisees Jill and Michael Dowling. The Tucson-based couple are bringing the community its first YogaSix studio, providing a welcoming and accessible entry to yoga for all fitness levels. After exploring options to open their own fitness franchise, they felt YogaSix was the perfect fit for Tucson’s active lifestyle – a community they have called home for over a decade.

Both avid marathoners and triathletes, the Dowlings appreciate YogaSix’s non-intimidating environment, ideal for those new to yoga and seasoned athletes alike. They are also excited to open the location as a family endeavor, with their eldest son, Cameron, serving as general manager, and their son Finnegan providing sales support.

“We wanted to create a space where anyone can walk in and feel welcome, whether they’ve practiced yoga for years or are just starting out,” said Jill. “Yoga can feel intimidating, especially for people with athletic backgrounds like ours, but YogaSix makes it accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We’re excited to bring this supportive environment to Tucson and help people experience the long-term benefits of yoga.”

A variety of yoga classes are offered at YogaSix to encompass everything from deep stretching, to stress relief, to cardio and strength. Offering six core formats: Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt & Flow, each class caters to every fitness level and strengthens the mind-body connection. YogaSix will also offer the brand’s newest class type, Y6 TRX, which incorporates all six core classes utilizing a full TRX wall mount system.

The new studio plans to make an impression with its unique, modern version of yoga and full sensory experience featuring a state-of-the-art heating system, sound and lights, high-quality cushioned performance flooring, cool eucalyptus towels, aromatherapy, and a chic retail boutique featuring high quality apparel, yoga mats, towels and more.

Particularly notable is the use of modern language instead of Sanskrit to describe poses, as the traditional language can be intimidating to newcomers. The studio provides class options for everybody, from beginners to athletes seeking recovery to more advanced students, in a judgement-free, welcoming, and supportive environment. New students are always greeted by a wellness advisor when they enter the studio to educate and empower them before they engage in a YogaSix experience.

YogaSix Casas Adobes is open 7 days a week with early morning to evening classes. Monthly memberships are available for four, eight or unlimited visits per month, as well as drop-in options