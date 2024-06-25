Habitat for Humanity Tucson Builds 500th Affordable Home

Habitat for Humanity Tucson is celebrating its 500th home built since 1980.

Habitat Tucson will bring eager homebuyers, volunteers, donors, staff and community members together on Jun. 28 at Valor Vista, Habitat Tucson’s new seven-home neighborhood in Midtown, to celebrate this important milestone. The event will feature a ribbon cutting, words from homebuyers and refreshments.

All seven homes in Valor Vista were completed at the same time, so each could be considered the 500th. Habitat is ultimately celebrating the spirit of partnership in the community, where people come together to help others secure a safe, affordable place to call home.

In 1980, Habitat for Humanity Tucson was established to bring together volunteers, homebuyers and donors to start building a world where everyone has a place to call home. Habitat Tucson’s first motto was “People helping people.” It has stayed true to that vision, prioritizing grassroots connections and win-win partnerships with the people of Southern Arizona.

By 2006, more than a year before it was expected, the HabiStore on Grant Road generated more than enough sales to build its first home. Habitat Tucson accelerated its home production in the past few years, hitting its 300 th home in 2009 and 400 th in 2015. By developing its home repair program, Habitat has invested in the Tucson community by supporting thousands of low-income homeowners, veterans, people aging in place, and people living with disabilities.

The construction of the CHUCK Center in 2023 has allowed Habitat Tucson to further increase the number of new homes built per year. Previously, Habitat Tucson averaged 12 new homes annually. This summer, it will be onboarding 31 households for move-in in 2025. Habitat Tucson is well-positioned for momentous growth as it implement a new strategic plan over the next three years.

Each of the 500 homes built since 1980 represents a family whose path toward stability, security and self-reliance has forever been changed. All have risen to the challenge of completing financial literacy classes, sweat equity hours, and paying off an affordable mortgage. By moving into Habitat Tucson homes, they and their children will have a safe place to live for generations.

Many Habitat Tucson families now have children who have grown up to volunteer, attend University of Arizona or Pima Community College; or even have children of their own.

As Habitat Tucson celebrates this milestone of completing 500 homes, it looks forward to expanding the legacy of building affordable homeownership opportunities right here in Southern Arizona.