Pima County Hosts Economic Development Leaders

The Pima County Economic Development Department recently hosted a hybrid meeting of economic development leaders as part of its mission to lead the region in convening economic development efforts in the county.

Professionals from municipalities, chambers of commerce, tribes, utilities, higher education, and more attended the meeting. They learned of efforts from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality about plans for advanced water purification — a water treatment process that purifies treated wastewater into safe drinking water.

This was followed by updates on the economic development efforts from attendees in their focus area. These discussions help with collaboration in the region and also make everyone aware of the different projects that are being developed.