Canadian Trade Office to Open New Location in Arizona

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be opening a new trade office in Arizona to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Arizona and Canada, with a goal of increasing trade, economic development, and foreign direct investment collaboration opportunities.

In 2023, total trade between Arizona and Canada surpassed $5.3 billion. Arizona companies exported $2.7 billion worth of goods to Canada – Arizona’s second-largest export market, and Arizona imported $2.6 billion worth of goods from Canada.

From 2018 to 2023, there were at least 20 foreign direct investment projects from Canada in Arizona, the most from any country. These projects accounted for $1.59 billion in capital investment and 2,677 projected new jobs.

Governor Katie Hobbs and Canadian Trader Minister Mary Ng were joined by Zaib Shaikh, Consul General of Canada, in Los Angeles; Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority; Glenn Williamson, CEO of Canada Arizona Business Council; government representatives, industry and community leaders for the announcement.

“The new trade office represents a significant step forward in the Arizona – Canada partnership,” said Hobbs. “As one of Arizona’s strongest trading partners, this new trade office will serve as a hub for promoting trade and investment between Arizona and Canada, while fostering economic growth and creating new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.”

“We’re excited this new Canadian trade office will be based in Arizona,” said Watson. “The new trade office builds on Arizona’s long-standing relationship with Canada while showcasing Arizona’s attractiveness as a global epicenter for business.”